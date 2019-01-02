Previously Deported Illegal Alien Drug Trafficker Charged with Rape

A previously deported illegal alien convicted of drug trafficking has been charged with first-degree rape in Shelby County, Alabama.

According to YellowHammer News‘s Sean Ross, 27-year-old illegal alien Amancio Betancourt Martinez was arrested last month for rape after having already been convicted of trafficking cocaine in 2014 and deported in December 2015 after serving about a quarter of his ten-year sentence.

Martinez pleaded guilty in 2014 of trafficking cocaine across the U.S. and subsequently had four drug charges dropped as part of his plea agreement.

Last month, when Martinez was arrested, federal and law enforcement authorities went to the illegal alien’s employer to fingerprint him and found that he had previously been arrested for immigration violations.

Martinez is to be arraigned on January 10, and he could have his original ten-year prison sentence reinstated because he was arrested while on probation.