Abortion Activists Revved up for Democrat-Led House

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood and all its allies are ready to make good use of what they say is an “unparalleled, pro-reproductive health majority” in the U.S. House.

We flipped the house to a pro-reproductive health majority and ushered in an incredible round of firsts. THIS WAS HUGE. pic.twitter.com/vGBShzLa0X — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) December 31, 2018

“Make no mistake,” states Planned Parenthood in a summary of its resistance efforts during 2018. “This victory was a check on the Trump-Pence administration and its allies in Congress.”

America’s largest abortion business boasts that, in 2018, both its advocacy and political lobbying arms operated their “largest midterm electoral program ever.”

“This win truly can’t be understated,” the group continues. “When newly elected members of the 116th Congress are sworn into office on January 3, 2019, Congress will be joined by 43 new women, 22 new people of color, and 5 new openly LGBTQ people.”

💪 A pro-reproductive rights majority won the House 🗳 💪 The Affordable Care Act stood strong 🏥 💪 States protected and expanded Medicaid 👩🏽‍⚕️ Take a victory lap to celebrate Planned Parenthood supporters’ big wins of 2018: https://t.co/4toT3UaTuj #NewYearsEve — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) December 31, 2018

In addition to the pro-abortion Democrat majority, the group counts among its successes the fact that Obamacare was never repealed and some states even expanded Medicaid further. Planned Parenthood is hoping to continue to reap its multiple sources of taxpayer funding received through Obamacare and to boost more funding through the Medicaid expansion programs.

However, all things must eventually reach the Senate – which will have 53 Republicans in the new Congress.

Planned Parenthood knows abortion activists will have their hands full combatting pro-life champions in the states, who are already prepared for battle.

Americans United for Life, for example, has nearly 60 model bills “designed to make sure that women are informed about those abortion providers that are especially dangerous,” said the group’s president, Catherine Glenn Foster, reports NPR.

https://t.co/QITUiNpxJz Quoting AUL CEO Catherine Glenn Foster — Steven H. Aden (@StevenHAdenAUL) January 2, 2019

One of those bills is an Abortion Reporting Act, which would require medical providers to file detailed reports to health officials about abortion-related complications.

Planned Parenthood, however, says such health and safety measures intrude upon women’s right to abortion.

Many states are hoping their bill will be one that will get to the Supreme Court – now with new Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – and topple Roe v. Wade.

“States want their bill to be the one to go to the Supreme Court,” said Sue Liebel, state director for the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List in Indiana. “They want to be the one.”

Potential cases that could go before the high court include the Iowa heartbeat bill – signed into law by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds – that bans all abortions from about six weeks, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, and a 15-week abortion ban –signed into law by Mississippi GOP Gov. Phil Bryant.

Another 15-week abortion ban was signed into law by Louisiana Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards.