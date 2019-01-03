Ann Coulter told Breitbart News that she would accept a “fence” on the U.S.-Mexico border, instead of a complete “wall” — as long as the structure was modeled after the one used in Israel.

Coulter touted Israel’s barrier — which is largely a sophisticated fence, with sections of wall — for national security as a model for America to follow, offering her remarks on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’S Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Coulter said, “I would like exactly what Israel has. I wish Israel would build it. … Israel is a country that has to be concerned about security, and a country with some self-respect, and hat they’ve done — it’s just stunning — this year they started on an underwater wall which will be part-wall and part-fence.”

Incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told NBC News earlier this week that Democrats would not provide money for President Donald Trump’s “wall,” though she was not asked whether she would accept a “fence,” which Democrats have voted for in the past.

Coulter added, “[Israel’s] border-wall with Egypt, I believe, is part-wall and part-fence. It was 99 point-something effective. It’s about 16 feet high, hundreds of miles long, but 99 percent effective wasn’t good enough for Israel. This is the attitude our country should be taking if you care about your country. So in certain parts along the wall they added ten feet, all with razor wire at the top. The number of illegal immigrants from Africa has fallen to zero. Zero point zero. It is now 100 percent effective.”

Coulter continued, “The reason you turn to Israel is they’re an ally. They have major security concerns. They take their security and the safety of their people seriously. They’ve been working on various walls since I think around 2002. They have loads of experience.”

Coulter went on, “We often turn to Israel for tips on how to deal with terrorism, [and] how to do airport security. In fact, that’s one thing we ought to be able to get out of Kushner. How about he call up Netanyahu? As a gesture of friendship to America, let Netanyahu give a speech talking about the great success of their wall and how it’s kept their country safe and secure. Just a little tip to America, like, ‘Look what we’ve done.'”

Weeks ago, Trump highlighted Israel’s use of walls to protect its territory from terrorist infiltration and illegal immigration.

Trump said, “If you really want to find out how effective a wall is, just ask Israel. [It’s] 99.9 percent effective and our wall will be every bit as good as that, if not better.”

