Dianne Feinstein Picks Joe Biden for President over fellow Californian Kamala Harris

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has chosen to support former Vice President Joe Biden for president in 2020, rather than supporting fellow California Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris.

Biden has not yet taken formal steps to explore a presidential run, while Harris has been laying the foundation for a presidential run since taking office two years ago.

Politico reported Thursday:

The Democratic senator [Feinstein], fresh off reelection to a fifth term, told a pair of reporters on Thursday morning that the former vice president and Delaware senator is the ideal choice to run against President Donald Trump. This despite the fact that more than a half-dozen Senate Democrats, including Harris, are considering running for president in 2020. “Joe was chairman of the Judiciary [Committee] when he came to this place. I’ve watched him as vice president, I’ve seen him operate, I’ve seen him perform,” Feinstein said. “He brings a level of experience and seniority which I think is really important.”

The two liberal Democrats teamed up on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Feinstein is the ranking member, in an effort to stop the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanuagh last year.

However, they have differences on key issues. On water, for example, Harris has backed the environmentalist community in its opposition to making more water available to farmers. In contrast, Feinstein has advocated a more pragmatic approach that takes both environmental and agricultural interests into account.

Biden, who decided not to run for president in 2016, has led some early polls for the 2020 race, though the field remains wide open.

