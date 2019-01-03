Donald Trump Ridicules ‘1/2020th’ Elizabeth Warren Presidential Hopes

President Donald Trump ridiculed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday for launching a presidential exploratory campaign for 2020.

The president shared on Twitter a parody meme of Warren’s campaign slogan as “1/2020th,” instead of “2020” mocking an estimated percentage of her Native American heritage.

Warren launched her presidential exploratory committee on December 31 and awkwardly drank a beer live on Instagram to promote her future political career.

Currently, Warren is polling in the single digits in polls of possible 2020 Democrats.