Donald Trump: U.S. Generals ‘Better Looking than Tom Cruise and Stronger’

President Donald Trump praised his generals on Wednesday, saying they were better looking than Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

“When I became president, I had a meeting at the Pentagon with lots of generals, they were like from a movie,” Trump said. “Better looking than Tom Cruise and stronger.”

Cruise recently starred in “Mission Impossible: Fallout” and will also star in the upcoming Top Gun sequel in 2020.

Trump praised his military generals, despite the retired senior officers who recently left his administration, including Gen. H.R. McMaster, Gen. John Kelly, and Gen. Jim Mattis.

The president recalled the briefing room in the Pentagon as “incredible” with “more computers boards than they make today.”

He also noted that during the military briefing, he understood Iran was a threat to countries throughout the Middle East.

“Every place was under siege,” Trump said, referring to Yemen, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.

The president marveled that Obama gave Iran billions in cash, despite their disruptive behavior in the Middle East, calling it a “stupid deal.”

He said that Iran was receding from the Middle East after he canceled the Iran deal.

“Iran is no longer the same country,” he said. “Iran is pulling people out of Syria. they can do what they want there, frankly, but they’re pulling people out, they’re pulling people out of Yemen. Iran wants to survive now.”