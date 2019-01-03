Donald Trump Unleashes ‘Game of Thrones’ Meme to Build the Wall

President Donald Trump posted a Game of Thrones meme on Thursday to announce that he was going to build the wall, despite Democrat opposition.

Trump’s Instagram account posted the image of the president with the slogan “The Wall is Coming” in a similar font used by the HBO Game of Thrones TV show.

The bottom of the image featured an image the president’s requested “steel slats” barrier for the Southern border.

Earlier this week, the president featured a Game of Thrones meme to threaten Iran with sanctions.