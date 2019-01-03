A handful of Republican and Democrat lawmakers are continuing to tout a plan that gives amnesty to nearly a million illegal aliens in exchange for some amount of funding for President Trump’s proposed border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), as well as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Democrats such as Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI) have signaled that they are at least open to granting amnesty to at least 800,000 illegal aliens who are enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program if it meant receiving a fifth of wall funding.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Meadows said he has had multiple conversations with Graham about a DACA amnesty-for-wall funding deal:

“Compromise and finding common ground are not void from the conversations that he and I have had, as well as some of the conversations I’ve had with some of my Democratic colleagues,” Meadows said. [Emphasis added] Though the Freedom Caucus has previously opposed extending protections from deportation for the children of undocumented immigrants, Meadows suggested he would be open to a deal to preserve such concessions in exchange for wall funding. [Emphasis added]

Graham has touted an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens for months as part of a deal on funding at least a portion of Trump’s proposed wall.

Coincidentally, the DACA amnesty deal is supported by the billionaire donor class that delivers campaign funds every election cycle to Republicans and Democrats who support the country’s mass illegal and legal immigration policy of importing about 1.5 million mostly low-skilled foreign workers every year to compete against America’s working and middle class.

As Breitbart News most recently reported, the billionaire Koch brothers and their network of organizations have made passing an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens their goal for the new year.

Similarly, billionaire Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s cheap labor lobbying group FWD.us is asking Republicans, Democrats, and the Trump administration to reach a deal whereby DACA illegal aliens are allowed to permanently remain in the U.S.

The organization, founded and funded by Silicon Valley’s tech plutocrats, has been demanding an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens since at least 2017.

So here is what ⁦@FWDus⁩ would like to see happen with the incoming Congress, this harmful shutdown and urgently needed immigration policy changes… pic.twitter.com/zFfGepPVBg — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) January 3, 2019

On Fox News, operated by billionaire Rupert Murdoch, a deal wherby DACA illegal aliens are given amnesty in exchange for some border wall funding has been floated repeatedly. Last week, a Fox News host touted such a plan with White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

“But let me ask this, we’re talking about money, $5 billion $1.5 billion, $2.7 billion,” the host said. “Why aren’t there other things on the table? DACA for example, is that being negotiated?”

Mulvaney said that while the money for a border wall is being negotiated, other changes to the country’s immigration system are being discussed as well, though he did not specifically cite the DACA program as one of those changes.

Any form of amnesty coupled with funds to build a wall along the southern border would render the barrier almost useless in stopping illegal immigration, Breitbart News has noted.

While a border wall would take years to build, amnesty for illegal aliens would be nearly immediate, delivering benefits to illegal aliens and foreign nationals first, while Americans only see the hope of a border wall down the road.

In terms of legal immigration, a DACA amnesty would implement a never-ending flow of foreign relatives to the DACA illegal aliens who can be readily sponsored for green cards through the process known as “chain migration” — a flow of potentially more than 8.5 million legal immigrants.

Meanwhile, a DACA amnesty would drag increasing U.S. wages down for the country’s working and middle class, delivering benefits to the business lobby while squashing the intended goals of the Trump administration ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The plan is also likely to hit the black American community the hardest, as they are forced to compete for blue collar jobs against a growing illegal and legal immigrant population from Central America.