Nancy Pelosi Elected Speaker of the House with 220 Votes

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who represents San Francisco in the U.S. House of Representatives, was elected Speaker of the House on Thursday with 220 votes.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, received the second-highest amount of votes with 192.

Pelosi was the Democrats’ nominee for Speaker. McCarthy was the GOP’s nominee.

Eighteen members voted for someone other than the official nominee of either party, while three members voted present.

Pelosi’s win caps a remarkable comeback for the first woman ever elected Speaker of the House back in early 2007, a perch from which she served for two terms before the GOP took back the House majority in 2010’s midterm elections and held it until this past November’s midterms when the Democrats took it back.

Pelosi fended off an organized intra-Democrat Party rebellion, where she spent the last couple months since the midterm election flipping dissidents who had pledged to vote against her into allies who voted for her.