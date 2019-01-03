President Trump has called the family of 33-year-old Newman, California police officer Ronil Singh to offer his condolences after the officer was allegedly murdered on the job by an illegal alien.

The day after Christmas, Singh pulled Gustavo Perez Arriaga over on suspicion of drunk driving. That’s when police say the illegal alien shot Singh. Over his police radio, Singh called out “shots fired,” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer with a gunshot wound.

Singh was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, leaving behind his wife Anamika and their newborn five-month-old son.

Perez Arriaga was arrested in December 2018 for the killing of Singh — a legal immigrant from Fiji — but was officially charged with the murder of a law enforcement officer on Wednesday. The illegal alien, whom authorities said is a “known” gang member, had been caught by police after a more than 50-hour manhunt. Officials said he was planning to flee the U.S. to Mexico.

In a statement to the media, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump called Anamika Singh, Ron’s wife, Newman, California Police Chief Randy Richardson, and Sheriff Adam Christianson of Stanislaus County, California.

“This afternoon, President Trump spoke with the family and law enforcement colleagues of fallen Newman, California, police officer [Ron] Singh,” Sanders said. “The President praised Officer Singh’s service to his fellow citizens, offered condolences, and commended law enforcement’s rapid investigation, response, and apprehension of the suspect.”

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News on Sunday that Perez Arriaga, the main suspect in the killing, was never properly turned over to federal immigration authorities despite his two previous arrests for drunk driving.