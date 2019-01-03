Watch–Hakeem Jeffries: Nancy Pelosi ‘Rescued Our Economy’

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) passionately nominated Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for Speaker of the House on Thursday, even proclaiming that Pelosi “rescued our economy” during the Great Recession.

Rep. Jeffries said, “Madame clerk, it is with great joy that I rise as directed by the House Democratic Caucus, to place the name of Nancy Pelosi in nomination to be the next Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.”

Jeffries continued:

Without question, Nancy Pelosi has a track record of legislative success that is unparalleled in modern American history. Nancy Pelosi captained the ship that defeated the effort to privatize Social Security, rescued our economy in the midst of the Great Recession, saved the American automobile industry, provided affordable health care to more than 20 million Americans. [Emphasis added]

The New York Democrat said that Pelosi:

…created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, enacted a minimum wage increase for the first time in 10 years, struck a blow against mass incarceration with passage of the Fair Sentencing Act, and provided relief to tens of millions of Americans who are credit card holders that were being defrauded.

Pelosi was the first woman to become Speaker of the House in 2007 and received 220 votes to become Speaker on Thursday. The California Democrat also fended off a rank-and-file Democrat rebellion against in her in the months preceding the Speaker vote this week.

However, Jeffries reminded Americans that “Pelosi is just getting started.”

The Democrat said:

In the 116th Congress, she will continue to fight hard for the people. Nancy Pelosi will fight to lower heathcare costs, strengthen the Affordable Care Act, protect people with pre-existing conditions, increase pay for everyday Americans, enact the Real Infrastructure plan, clean up corruption, defend the Dreamers, fix the Voting Rights Act, and end the era of voter suppression once and for all.

The New York congressman also called Pelosi “a sophisticated strategist, a legendary legislator, a voice for the voiceless.”

“Let me be clear, House Democrats are down with NDP, Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi, the once and future Speaker of the United States House of Representatives,” Jeffries concluded.