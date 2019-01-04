David’s Bridal Features Same-Sex Brides After Filing for Bankruptcy

David’s Bridal is touting a new marketing campaign featuring same-sex brides less than two months after filing for bankruptcy.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based retailer’s new campaign is all about diversity and non-traditional brides, including same-sex brides and those already with children, reports AdAge.

Liz Crystal, chief marketing officer at David’s Bridal for the past year, said the company is “rewriting the rules.”

“We wanted to make sure this spot represented what we see from brides today,” said Crystal. “We value every type of bride.”

“David’s Bridal could use any sales boost,” observed AdAge, noting the company’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last November.

As UPI reported, the company cited losses on its books and a desire to restructure itself to mitigate $400 million in debts.

“For more than 60 years, David’s has delivered beautiful, high-quality dresses and accessories for our customers’ most special occasions, and the actions we are taking will enable us to build on that tradition,” CEO Scott Key said in CNBC’s report, observed UPI. “We are implementing our consensual restructuring plan from a position of strength and, with the support of our lenders, noteholders and equity holders, the plan will allow us to reduce our debt significantly while continuing to run our business as usual.”

The new campaign featuring same-sex and other non-traditional brides will appear in 15- and 30-second TV spots, as well as digital videos, and will also include social media and radio.

“David’s Bridal is the Walmart of weddings, the convenient, low-priced alternative to traditional bridal shops,” wrote Kerry Folan, former editor of fashion cite Racked, at the Washington Post. “And, like Walmart, what the retailer lacks in hipness, it more than makes up for in accessibility. David’s Bridal claims to outfit 1 in 3 American brides (and 2 in 3 who spend less than $600).”

Folan explained the company suffered because of the “casualization” of weddings in the United States, with more brides favoring “customized” weddings that shun tradition and feature, instead, their own “personal” statement on the wedding event.

David’s Bridal was acquired in 2012 by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $1 billion. In August, the company acquired Blueprint Registry, a gift registry that includes all retailers.