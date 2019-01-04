Democrat Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down on Calling Trump ‘Motherf**ker’: ‘I Will Always Speak Truth to Power’

Newly-installed Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is doubling down on her use of the word “motherf**ker” to describe President Donald Trump on her first day in office, tweeting Friday morning: “I will always speak truth to power.”

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

Tlaib was celebrated Thursday by Democrats and the media as the first Palestinian-American member of Congress, and one of the two first Muslim women in Congress.

She took her oath of office on a Koran owned by President Thomas Jefferson and wore a traditional Palestinian robe (“thobe”) to the swearing-in and first session in the House.

Later that evening, however, she appeared at a reception hosted by the far-left MoveOn.org organization, and declared — to the cheers of those present: “We’re gonna impeach that motherfuck**r.”

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

Tlaib had already voiced her support for what the left-wing magazine The Nation approvingly called “immediate” action to impeach Trump.

She also attended her swearing-in accompanied by radical Linda Sarsour, the Women’s March leader who has come under criticism for antisemitic comments and for her organization’s ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The scene outside Rashida Tlaib’s new office as she awaits her swearing in this morning. Linda Sarsour is here, comedian Mo Amer, Arab American activists, 100 kids from Detroit arrived by bus. #congress pic.twitter.com/uXbCYJnYu0 — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) January 3, 2019

Tlaib is one of several Democrats involved in the “Justice Democrats,” a group associated with newly-installed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), which seeks to advance a left-wing policy agenda and to replace white, male Democratic incumbents with more “diverse” candidates.

Update: Tlaib released a lengthier statement, refusing to apologize for her language and insisting that Trump “absolutely” needs to be impeached:

Rep Tlaib doubles down pic.twitter.com/ZKaYVNdvq7 — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 4, 2019

Tlaib also published an op-ed in a Detroit-area newspaper Thursday titled, “Now is the time to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.” She declared: “There is no requirement whatsoever that a president be charged with or be convicted of a crime before Congress can impeach him.”

CNN’s Manu Raju reported that fellow Democrat Rep. Jim Costa of California rejected Tlaib’s language, calling it “inappropriate.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.