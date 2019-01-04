President Donald Trump reacted to Democrat calls for his impeachment on Friday, touting his record achievements in the first two years of office.

“How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time?” Trump asked on Twitter, adding, “They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!”

Democrats took power in the House of Representatives on Thursday, boasting that they would impeach Trump.

“We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker,” newly sworn-in Democrat House Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said on Thursday.

Trump said he has done “nothing wrong” during his presidency and campaign, again claiming that he did not collude with Russia to win the 2016 election. He also boasted that he had the “most successful first two years of any president” and highlighted his popular poll numbers in the Republican party.

In December 2018, Trump reached an 89 percent approval rating among Republicans, according to a Gallup survey.

He blamed Democrats taking power in the House of Representatives for the recent disruption to the stock markets.

“Things will settle down,” he said confidently:

As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down. They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019