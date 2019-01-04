President Donald Trump said Friday that Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s profane comment about impeachment was “disgraceful” to her family.

“I thought her comments were disgraceful,” Trump said. “This is a person that I do not know, I assume she’s new.”

Tlaib vowed on Thursday evening to “impeach that motherfucker,” referring to Trump at a MoveOn.org event in Washington, DC, after Democrats took power in the house.

The president commented on the news during a Rose Garden event at the White House where he took questions.

“I think she dishonored herself and I think she dishonored her family, using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there,” Trump said.

He indicated that it was not suitable behavior for a Congresswoman.

“I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America.”