Foreign workers are continuing to make significant employment and job gains over native-born Americans, newly released Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals.

In December 2018, foreign-born worker employment increased 5 percent compared to the same time last year, adding an additional more than 1,300 workers. Meanwhile, native-born Americans saw an employment increase of only 1.2 percent year-to-year, five times less job growth as their foreign worker competitors.

The foreign-born workforce — those who are employed and looking for work — also had sharply higher gains than native-born Americans. Last month, the number of foreign-born workers in the labor force increased 4.5 percent. At the same time, native-born Americans in the labor force increased only 1 percent.

Foreign-born workers’ unemployment rate has dropped five times as much as native-born Americans’ unemployment rate. In December 2018, foreign-born workers unemployment rate fell 13 percent compared to the same time the year before. Native-born Americans, meanwhile, fell only 2.6 percent year-to-year.

The foreign-born labor participation rate increased about 1.1 percent last month while native-born Americans’ labor participation rose less than 0.5 percent.

The fast-growing employment of foreign-born workers over American citizens — which was evident in November 2018 as well — is exacerbated by the country’s wage-crushing national immigration policy whereby about 1.5 million mostly low-skilled legal and illegal immigrants are added to the U.S. population every year.