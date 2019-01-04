“I don't like really like that kind of language. But more to the point, I disagree with what she said. It is too early to talk about that intelligently. We have to follow the facts,” @RepJerryNadler says about Rep. Tlaib’s comments about impeachment https://t.co/SpJvCDoDLv pic.twitter.com/qxHdcCERK2

A partial transcript is as follows:

JOHN BERMAN: Newly-elected Representative Rashida Tlaib, yesterday she wrote an op-ed calling for the impeachment of President Trump. That’s what she wrote. Then last night, she said… “we’re going to impeach the mother-[fucker]” Do you approve of that kind of language, first of all?

REP. JERRY NADLER: Well, no. I don’t really like that kind of language. More to the point, I disagree with what she said. It is too early to talk about that, intelligently. We have to follow the fact. We need to get the facts. That’s why it’s important to protect the Mueller investigation, that’s why it’s important to do our own inquiry. We have to get the facts, and we’ll see where the facts lead. Maybe that’ll lead to impeachment or maybe it won’t. But, it’s much too early. We don’t have all the facts now, and we must have the facts in order to say that impeachment, which is a defense, not an assault on a president, impeachment a defense of the American Republic, on the separation of power, on liberty. Whether that is necessary, can only be determined when you have all the facts and we don’t have it yet.

…

BERMAN: I’ve also heard you say that you would like to see some sign of Republicans feeling there should be impeachment before you would go out on a limb. Is that true?

REP. NADLER: What I’ve said is impeachment can’t be partisan and that you should do an impeachment unless you believe that you have such great evidence of such terrible deeds, that when that evidence is laid out to the American people, you will probably get an appreciable fraction of the voters who supported the president who agree that you have to do it, so that you don’t have a situation where for the next 30 years half the country saying to the other half “We won the election, you stole it.”