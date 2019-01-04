Nolte: Mitt Romney Silent After Trump Called ‘Hitler’ and ‘Mother f**ker’

My-oh-my, Mr. Decency suddenly has nothing to say. Which is rather bizarre, because it was just a few days ago when Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) stridently assured us, “I will speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions.”

And yet here we are, a full day after Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) publicly called the president of the United States a “motherfucker,” and Moral Mitt has remained silent.

Here we are, three days after Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) repeatedly and publicly compared the president of the United States to Hitler, and Wellborn Willard has not said a word.

I cannot be the only one disappointed by this, or a bit confused.

After all it was just a few days ago that Respectable Romney, so driven by his lofty principles and sense of moral outrage, could not stop his high-minded self from publicly attacking the leader of his own party, President Trump, in the far-left Washington Post.

But — and this is important — this attack on a fellow Republican was not a mercenary one, was not Romney angling for media love or to position himself to fail in a third attempt to become president. Of course not. This is Mitt Romney we are talking about — honest, honorable, noble, trustworthy Mitt — who is driven only by his own personal sense of honor.

How do we know that?

Because he said so, silly.

Not only does the Mighty Mitt mention himself more than a dozen times in his attack on Trump (his first official act as an incoming senator), he promises us that this is about morals and principles, not his own self-interest, which can only mean one thing…

Willard’s silence in the face of these indefensible attacks on our president is not an act of hypocrisy on Mitt’s part, does not prove he is an unprincipled hack, and is not the act of a sniveling sore loser kissing the backside of the very same media outlets that tore him and his family to shreds with lies in 2012…

No, Willard’s silence can only be interpreted as an act of decency because if Willard does it, it is decent.

In other words, we just need shut up and learn from our betters.

