Ocasio-Cortez on Getting Booed: ‘Don’t Hate Me Cause You Ain’t Me’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted a message to the few Republicans who booed her on Thursday while she was voting for Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for Speaker: “Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas.”

“Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me,” she also tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet made it seem like House Republicans were like San Antonio Spurs fans booing Kawhi Leonard on Thursday evening. But the clip she shared shows Republicans, as one reporter described it, “gently and playfully” booing her.

Ocasio-Cortez may have been the only person voting for Pelosi who was booed. But she was not the only lawmaker who was subjected to boos on Thursday. Some Republicans also reportedly booed Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) for voting for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) instead of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to be the next Speaker.