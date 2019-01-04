Rashida Tlaib’s New Office Map: Israel Renamed ‘Palestine’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was joined by political activist Linda Sarsour during her swearing-in ceremony on as a congresswoman on Thursday in Washington, DC. On the same day, a map in her new congressional office was photographed with an attached sticky note identifying Israel as “Palestine.”

Someone has already made a slight alteration to the map that hangs in Rashida Tlaib’s new congressional office. pic.twitter.com/mwyshIog4r — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) January 3, 2019

Both Sarsour and Tlaib regularly express support for Palestinian”nationalism and describe themselves as “democratic socialists,” with the former campaigning for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) 2016 presidential campaign and the latter enjoying Sanders’s endorsement during her 2018 congressional campaign.

In 2015, Sarsour was a featured speaker at the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March in Washington, DC, a National of Islam-sponsored event, with antisemite Louis Farrakhan delivering its headline address. Her fellow Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory has described Farrakhan as the “greatest of all time,” later claiming “white Jews, as white people, uphold white supremacy.”

Tlaib has framed the “Palestinian” cause as akin to the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. She also accused Israel of implementing “separate but equal” and “apartheid policies.”

At a reception hosted by MoveOn.org after being sworn in, Tlabin called on her colleagues to impeach President Donald Trump, who she labelled a “motherf****r.”

Raucous reception for @RashidaTlaib at MoveOn reception near the Hill. Her closing remarks: “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 4, 2019

Democrat Rashida Tlaib during her first day as a U.S. Congresswoman: “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf**ker.” pic.twitter.com/hG538ZOQlb — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 4, 2019

Tlaib opposes Zionism via her support for the “one-state solution,” which would subsume Israel within disputed territories east of the 1949 Armistice Line, including their Arab — and majority-Muslim — populations. The “one-state solution” would end Israel’s Jewish majority. She also supports the “Palestinian right of return,” a position which advocates for the demographic destruction of Israel’s Jewish majority by permitting descendants of Arab refugees from the 1947-1949 Arab-Israeli War and 1967’s Six-Day War to emigrate to Israel and obtain citizenship.

Tlaib was unopposed by any Republican in 2018’s general election for Michigan’s 13th District.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.