Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) proposed gun confiscation orders, criminalization of private gun sales, an “assault weapons” ban, and other gun controls on Friday.

Northam claimed these controls will reduce “gun violence” although all evidence actually points to the contrary.

Northam tweeted: “This morning I announced a broad package of reasonable legislation to prevent gun violence and improve Virginia’s public safety. I look forward to having a dialogue with the General Assembly this session on these important issues.”

This morning I announced a broad package of reasonable legislation to prevent gun violence and improve Virginia's public safety. I look forward to having a dialogue with the General Assembly this session on these important issues. pic.twitter.com/g8qapNqqbe — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 4, 2019

The state of California already has gun confiscation orders, but that did not prevent the November 7, 2018, firearm attack on the Borderline Bar & Grill. Twelve people were killed in that attack.

Florida has gun confiscation orders, but that did not prevent the August 26, 2018, Jacksonville Landing attack that killed three people.

And as for the criminalization of private gun sales, California has had such a law since the early 1990s, but it has done nothing to prevent the myriad high-profile attacks that have occurred in the 20 years since.

Gov. Northam is also pushing an “assault weapons” ban, which Maryland has but which has done nothing to stop the death and carnage that marks the city of Baltimore.

As for the criminalization of private gun sales, such a control would not have stopped a single mass shooting in the 21st century because nearly every mass attacker got his guns via background checks. The exceptions are those who stole them.

Despite these myriad failures, Northam claims his gun control package will work if tried in Virginia.

