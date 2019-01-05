International Child Porn Ringleader Beaten to Death in Prison

A man who ran an international child porn ring was beaten to death in prison this week, but one of his victims predicted his fate long before his demise.

A judge sentenced Christian Maire, a married father-of-two from upstate New York, to 40 years in federal prison in December for running an online operation where he and eight of his accomplices posed as teenage boys on dating sites trying to convince young girls to perform sex acts via their webcams.

The men even tried to convince their victims to cut themselves while in front of their webcams.

But at least one of Maire’s victims did not seem surprised that Maire would suffer this fate. One female victim, who is now 20-years-old, predicted at Maire’s December 2018 sentencing he would get beaten up in prison.

“He’s gonna get the hell beat out of him,” the now-20-year-old victim said at the time.

Maire’s fellow inmates at a federal prison in Milan, Michigan, carried out what authorities believe is a targeted stabbing attack against Maire and one of his accomplices on Friday, the Detroit News reported.

The prison brawl left four people injured, including two guards. Federal officials said one of the attackers brandished a homemade knife.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said it opened a homicide investigation into Maire’s death. The prison suspended visiting hours and was placed on “limited operational status” in light of the attack, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“It’s a horrible tragedy, and it seems something like this should have been able to be avoided,” Maire’s lawyer Mark Kriger told the Detroit News.