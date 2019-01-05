Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Saturday said that President Trump is open to building a metal fence — rather than a concrete wall — along the U.S.-Mexico border, signaling the White House’s “desire to try” to end the government shutdown.

“[President Trump] was willing to agree, and he mentioned this at the Rose Garden press conference, to take a concrete wall off the table,” Mulvaney told Meet the Press host Chuck Todd in an interview scheduled to air Sunday.

Mulvaney cited the proposal as “evidence of [the White House’s] willingness to solve the problem.”

“Because again, what’s driving this is the president’s desire to change the conditions at the border,” the top White House official continued. “And if he has to give up a concrete wall, replace it with a steel fence in order to do that so that Democrats can say, ‘See? He’s not building a wall anymore'” that should help us move in the right direction.”

White House officials met with congressional aides on Saturday to discuss plans to re-open the government, which was partially closed on December 22.

Vice President Mike Pence led the talks, which he described as “productive,” despite there being no agreement between the two sides.

Productive discussion w/ Congressional leadership staff at @WhiteHouse. @SecNielsen gave a full presentation on crisis along Southern Border. We reaffirmed @POTUS’ commitment to secure the border, build the wall, keep Americans safe & reopen gov’t. Discussions continue tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/C7k9Sg8guY — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 5, 2019

Following the meeting, President Trump expressed his own view, stating that “Not much headway” had been made and reiterating the need for border security. “After so many decades, must finally and permanently fix the problems on the Southern Border!” he tweeted.

V.P. Mike Pence and team just left the White House. Briefed me on their meeting with the Schumer/Pelosi representatives. Not much headway made today. Second meeting set for tomorrow. After so many decades, must finally and permanently fix the problems on the Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

Another round of discussions are set for Sunday.

President Trump has stood firm on his $5 billion request to fund a wall, as part of a plan to end the shutdown, but Democrat leaders have stated they are unwilling to fund it.

On Friday, President Trump said he is willing to declare a national emergency to construct the wall without congressional approval. “Absolutely, we can call a national emergency,” the president responded when asked about the idea during a press conference in the Rose Garden. “We could call a national emergency and build it very quickly, and it’s another way of doing it.”

President Trump also confirmed that he stated he is willing to extend the shutdown for up to a year if an agreement on border security is not reached. “I did say that, absolutely I said that,” the president said. “I don’t think it will, but I am prepared, and I think that I can speak for Republicans in the House and Republicans in the Senate. They feel very strongly about having a safe country.”