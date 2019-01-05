Rashida Tlaib: ‘Trump Has Met His Match’

A day after vowing to “impeach the motherf**cker,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Friday evening said President Donald Trump “has met his match” and “he’s just going to have to deal” with it.

Tlaib told WDIV Local 4 in Detroit that Trump “needs to fully go through the impeachment process” and added that she is not going to stop being “real.”

“I’ve always been this way. No one expects me to be anything but myself. The girl from Southwest Detroit. The little sass and attitude,” Tlaib said. “I think President Trump has met his match. I don’t like bullies. I go after them the same way they go after us. And he’s just going to have to deal.”

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

She again said that Trump is “violating our Constitution and our Constitution demands” impeachment.

“I stand by impeaching the president of the United States. I ran on that,” Tlaib added. “I very much hold dearly that I want to impeach this president.”

Trump on Friday said Tlaib’s “comments were disgraceful.”

“I think she dishonored herself and I think she dishonored her family, using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there,” Trump said.