VP Shutdown Meeting Ends, Trump Says: Not Much Headway

Staff from Congressional leadership and the White House discussed border security and the partial government shutdown with the Homeland Security Secretary and Vice President Mike Pence Saturday.

Pence called the discussion “productive,” though he did not provide details of those discussions. “Secretary Nielsen was able to provide a full briefing on the crisis at the Southern border,” the vice president’s office told reporters. “The conversation was productive and they agreed to meet again tomorrow afternoon.”

The Vice President announced following the meeting. “We reaffirmed @POTUS’ commitment to secure the border, build the wall, keep Americans safe & reopen gov’t.”

Participants did not delve deeply into the dollar amount according to the vice president’s office, but “priorities for security” were discussed. The vice president make clear the president’s position on border wall funding. Democrat congressional staff participants in the meeting requested more details on DHS needs.

The goal of the meeting was “to find a solution- not simply to end the gov’t shutdown- to provide funding to end the crisis at our southern border, achieve real border security & to build the wall!” Pence said ahead of the meeting.

The meeting also included Senior Adviser to the President Jared Kushner, according to Pence’s Press Secretary Alyssa Farah. The meeting was set to “find a path forward to secure the border & reopen the government.”

Following the meeting, President Trump tweeted:

