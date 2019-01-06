Chuck Schumer Says He’s Had ‘Enough’ of Trump Border Wall Memes

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) did not see the humor in the Game of Thrones memes President Donald Trump used to announce his plans to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, telling him he had “enough.”

“Enough with the memes,” the New York Democrat senator tweeted in response to Trump’s wall meme. “Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government.”

Enough with the memes. Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government. https://t.co/7cW20gFriH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2019

Trump shared a Game of Thrones-style image on his social media accounts Thursday, announcing his intention to build the border wall despite opposition from Democrats.

The image featured a picture of the president with the phrase “The Wall is Coming,” in homage to the Game of Thrones TV show’s slogan “Winter is Coming.”

The bottom of the image depicted the president’s ideal “steel slats” barrier for the proposed wall along the U.S. southern border.

Trump shared the image signaling his intent to obtain $5 billion in funding for the border wall as the partial government shutdown entered its third week.

Schumer has long criticized Trump, most recently accusing the president on Thursday of “holding the government hostage” over the proposed border wall.