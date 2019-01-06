Democrats Honor Gabby Giffords with Gun Control That Wouldn’t Prevent Attack She Endured

House Democrats plan to honor Gabby Giffords on Tuesday by introducing gun controls that would not have prevented the attack she endured on January 8, 2011.

Giffords was shot during a rally with constituents and the man who shot her passed a background check to acquire the handgun that was used in the attack. Nevertheless, Democrats will seek to criminalize private gun sales as a way of honoring Giffords.

Again–Giffords attacker did not acquire his handgun via a private sale but via a background check.

Breitbart News reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) plan to introduce the legislation jointly, and Giffords will be in attendance.

CNN published a statement in which Giffords praised the upcoming gun control push:

Thanks to the relentless efforts of advocates, courageous gun violence survivors, and the American voters who elected new leaders to Congress, I am thrilled that for the first time in decades, the United States House of Representatives will no longer sit silent as our nation reels from the growing gun violence epidemic.

If private sales had been criminalizing in 2011 it would have done nothing to hinder the attack on Giffords because her assailant did not get a gun via private sales. However, the gun control would criminalize a grandmother for giving a gun to her granddaughter, a grandfather passing a shotgun on his to his grandson, and a life-long friend selling a gun to someone he has known for 50 years.

