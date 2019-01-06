Democrats Using Gabby Giffords to Silence Gun Control Opposition

Democrat House members are using Gabby Giffords in hopes of silencing opposition to gun control opposition.

Politico presented it well when they reported that Democrats will be putting forward gun control on January 8, as a way to “honor” Giffords.

Giffords was shot and wounded on January 8, 2011.

Breitbart News reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) will put forward the gun control, and that Giffords will attend the introduction of the legislation. It consists of criminalizing private gun sales by requiring a government background check on every gun purchase, including gun gifts from a grandfather to his grandson or a sale between a lifelong friend and someone he has known for 50 years.

Giffords’ husband, Mark Kelly, praised the coming gun control push and Rep. Thompson said:

Since the shooting at Sandy Hook, the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force has been fighting for a chance to pass legislation that will help save lives. Finally, with our new majority that ran on helping to prevent gun violence, we will introduce a bipartisan, universal background checks bill. We will hold hearings, we will have a vote, and this legislation will finally pass the House.

But here is the kicker–this bill has absolutely zero to do with attack that injured Giffords eight years ago. After all, Giffords’ attacker did not acquire his gun via a private sale, rather, he bought it via a background check; the very background checks Pelosi, Thompson, and Giffords are now pushing for all gun sales.

So having Giffords on the House floor when the legislation is introduced is not so much about honoring her as it is to hope her presence stymies those who oppose gun control for the sake of gun control.

