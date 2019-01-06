Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 22-Year-Old American in Head-On Collision

An illegal alien has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing a 22-year-old American man from Knoxville, Tennessee, in a head-on traffic collision last week.

Pierce Kennedy Corcoran, an aspiring personal trainer who was the son of Knoxville Fire Department Captain D.J. Corcoran, was killed in a head-on car crash by 44-year-old illegal alien Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo last week, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police said in a news release that Corcoran was driving on a highway in the area with 21-year-old Jade Damecia Adams in the passenger seat. Both Corcoran and Adams were wearing their seat belts when Francisco-Eduardo allegedly crashed into them on December 29th with his pickup truck.

Corcoran and Adams were taken to a nearby hospital. Corcoran was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, while Adams is still being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The illegal alien, police said, was driving without a license and without proper registration for his vehicle. He has been charged with negligent homicide and driving without a license. His first court date is set for January 10, and he is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Corcoran’s family and the Knoxville community has been mourning his death, and an obituary for the young man detailed his ambitions for his life.

“Corcoran, Pierce Kennedy (August 4, 1996-December 29, 2018) was a brilliant young man full of more faith, perseverance and more love than is seen in men twice his age,” the obituary reads. “In his 22 years, he tried his hand at every sport possible, developing a love of golf, soccer, tennis and running 2 marathons in 2017.”

“He became an advocate for eating healthy and exercising daily,” the obituary continues. “He was in the process of completing his personal trainer certification. He was employed at Fed Ex Express for the last 5 years and was a graduate of Grace Christian Academy class of 2015.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.