Hundreds of police officers from around the United States and thousands from the Newman, California, community gather to remember and honor the life of 33-year-old police officer Ronil Singh who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien the day after Christmas.

The day after Christmas, Singh pulled Gustavo Perez Arriaga over on suspicion of drunk driving. That’s when police say the illegal alien shot Singh. Over his police radio, Singh called out “shots fired,” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer with a gunshot wound.

Singh was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, leaving behind his wife Anamika and their newborn five-month-old son.

Over the weekend, hundreds of American police officers and thousands from the community Singh served gathered together for a funeral and procession ceremony.

“Ron, thank you. Thank you for being the man we all want to be,” Newman, California Police Chief Randy Richardson said during his eulogy. “Thank you for being the provider that we all strive to be. Thank you for being the police officer, the K-9 officer, the corporal, that everybody should strive to be.”

Here, Breitbart News provides a photo essay of Singh’s funeral.

