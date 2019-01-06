PHOTOS: Hundreds of Police Officers, Thousands from Community Attend Funeral for ‘American Hero’ Ronil Singh
Hundreds of police officers from around the United States and thousands from the Newman, California, community gather to remember and honor the life of 33-year-old police officer Ronil Singh who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien the day after Christmas.
The day after Christmas, Singh pulled Gustavo Perez Arriaga over on suspicion of drunk driving. That’s when police say the illegal alien shot Singh. Over his police radio, Singh called out “shots fired,” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer with a gunshot wound.
Singh was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, leaving behind his wife Anamika and their newborn five-month-old son.
Over the weekend, hundreds of American police officers and thousands from the community Singh served gathered together for a funeral and procession ceremony.
“Ron, thank you. Thank you for being the man we all want to be,” Newman, California Police Chief Randy Richardson said during his eulogy. “Thank you for being the provider that we all strive to be. Thank you for being the police officer, the K-9 officer, the corporal, that everybody should strive to be.”
Here, Breitbart News provides a photo essay of Singh’s funeral.
(Marty Bicek/Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)
(Marty Bicek/Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)
(Marty Bicek/Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)
(Marty Bicek/Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)
(Marty Bicek/Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)
(Marty Bicek/Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)
(Marty Bicek/Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)
(Marty Bicek/Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)
(Marty Bicek/Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)
(Marty Bicek/Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)
Newman police officers carry the body of their slain colleague Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh during his funeral on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Modesto, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Amanika Chand-Singh, widow of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh, reacts after the flag was presented during her husband’s funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Hughson, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Police vehicles line up for the funeral procession for slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh on January 5, 2019 in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Mourners hold signs during the funeral procession for slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh on January 5, 2019 in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Police officers salute as the flag-draped casket of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh is being carried to an awaiting hearse during a funeral service at CrossPoint Community church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
A police officer takes a photo of police vehicles during the funeral procession for slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Mourners watch the funeral procession of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh from a staircase on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
The funeral procession for slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh drives past mourners on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
An officer with the Modesto Police Department pets Sam, the police dog partnered with slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh during a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Officers with the Newman Police Department carry the flag-draped casket of slain officer Corporal Ronil Singh during a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
A mourner wipes her tears as she arrive at the funeral service for slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
The widow and family members of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh arrive for the funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
A police officer waits for the start of a funeral procession for slain Newman police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Modesto, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Mourners gather for the funeral of slain Newman Police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Modesto, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Rachel Silva holds a sign as a procession accompanies the body of slain Newman police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Modesto, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Anamika Singh, widow of slain Newman Police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh, holds their 5-month-old child during her husband’s funeral on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Modesto, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Rhett Heron, 5, holds a sign as a procession accompanies the body of slain Newman police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Modesto, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Police officers salute family members of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh before a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Police officers salute family members of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh before a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
A mourner carries flowers outside the funeral service for slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Police officers salute family members of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh before a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Police officers salute family members of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh before a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson speaks during the funeral service for slain officer Corporal Ronil Singh at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Officer Jeffrey Harmon of the Modesto Police Department speaks as the flag-draped casket of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh is seen during a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Amanika Chand-Singh, widow of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh, attends her husband’s funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
A mourner holds a flag as the funeral procession for slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh drives by during a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Police officers stand at attention during the funeral service for slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
The flag-draped casket of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh is seen during a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Police officers salute family members of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh before a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Police officers gather for the funeral of slain Newman police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Modesto, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A picture of slain Newman Police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh rests atop the casket during his funeral on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Modesto, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Officer Jeffrey Harmon of the Modesto Police Department speaks as the flag-draped casket of slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh is seen during a funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
A police officer stand outside the funeral service for slain Newman police officer Corporal Ronil Singh at CrossPoint Community Church on January 5, 2019, in Modesto, California. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
.