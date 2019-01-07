Angel Mom Julie Golvach — whose 25-year-old son Spencer was shot in the head four years ago by an illegal alien — says she is “tired of the talk” from President Trump and wants immediate action on the border and illegal immigration.

During an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Golvach told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that she wants less talk and more action from the Trump administration on illegal immigration.

Golvach said:

I’m tired of the tweets myself. I’m tired of saying what might happen, what’s going to happen. I want some action done. I sat in his office and announced I want action. The congressmen haven’t done anything, I want him to do action. I’m tired of the talk. Action should have been done a long time ago. [Emphasis added] If you’re going to make it a national emergency, just make it a national emergency. Don’t step it up, step it up, step it up, and do nothing about it. Make it a national emergency. [Emphasis added]

Listen to Golvach’s full interview here:

Golvach, whose son was murdered by a four-time deported illegal alien, said she wants Trump to “Stop listening and getting caught up in the swamp, yourself, and do your job” when it comes to stopping illegal immigration.

“He’s listened to Paul Ryan too long,” Golvach said.

“When we were saying ‘build the wall’ we weren’t saying ‘and free them all,’ we didn’t say that,” Golvach said of a deal being floated that would give amnesty to illegal aliens in exchange for some border wall funding.

“We said ‘Build the wall.’ And that’s what we elected Donald Trump to do,” Golvach said. “That needs to be the done.”

“I’m tired of Americans’ money going to help everybody else and not taking care of Americans,” she continued.

The federal government has been partially shut down for more than 15 days now as Republicans, Democrats, and the Trump administration have yet to reach a deal to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to stop illegal immigration.

In the meantime, there have been two high-profile murders of Americans allegedly killed by illegal aliens.

Days before New Year’s Eve, 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran of Knoxville, Tennessee was killed in a car crash allegedly caused by 44-year-old illegal alien Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo. Likewise, the day after Christmas, 33-year-old Newman, California police officer Ronil Singh was allegedly gunned down during a traffic stop and killed by 32-year-old illegal alien Gustavo Perez Arriaga.

At the southern border, there were close to 52,000 border crossings in November 2018, alone, marking the highest level of illegal immigration in the month of November since 2006. Projections indicate that illegal immigration for next year will reach 600,000 border crossings, the highest level of illegal immigration in more than a decade.