White House Announces Trump to Visit Southern Border

“President Donald Trump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Trump first expressed interest in visiting the border in January during a Christmas Day interview with reporters.

“[Y]ou’ll see it because in January I’m going there,” Trump said at the time. “We’re almost having a groundbreaking – it’s such a big section. It’s probably the biggest section we’ll get out. So while we’re fighting over funding, we’re also building.”

The White House announced news of the border trip as the partial government shutdown continues into its 17th day, with no end in sight.

Democrats continue to block any funding bill for the government that includes Trump’s requested money for border security.