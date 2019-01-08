2020: Beto Planning Road Trip to ‘Pop into Places’

Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is reportedly considering taking a road trip to conveniently “pop into places” outside of Texas as he debates whether to run for president in 2020.

According to a Monday Wall Street Journal report, “O’Rourke is asking aides to create an itinerary for him to take a solo road trip outside of Texas where he would ‘pop into places’ such as community college campus” in the coming weeks.

O’Rourke reportedly “doesn’t plan to be accompanied by staff or press, though he may document the trip on social media and allow people he meets to do so as well.”

While challenging Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for a Texas Senate seat during the 2018 election cycle, O’Rourke often live-streamed his town hall events and travels across Texas as liberals across the country gushed over his “authenticity.”

Weeks before the 2018 election, the supposedly “authentic” politician definitively told voters that he would not run for president.

“Win or lose, I’m not– I’m not running in, in 2020. I gotta tell you, it’s incredibly flattering that anyone would ask me the question or that that’s even up for discussion,” O’Rourke told 60 Minutes. “But, but since people have asked, the answer’s no.”

But weeks after narrowly losing to Cruz, O’Rourke left the door open to a potential 2020 bid as liberal staffers and big-money donors who reportedly see him as a “blank slate” started urging him to change his mind and not let the buzz he generated in 2018 go to waste.

O’Rourke, who has placed in the top three in nearly all of the early 2020 polls and straw polls, reportedly “doesn’t plan to make a final decision on a presidential bid until at least February.”