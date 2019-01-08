Protesters gathered outside the White House Tuesday evening ahead of President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address on border security, holding signs spelling out “fake crisis” and “no wall.”

various photos and a live stream of the protest — led by Kristin Mink, the mother who garnered headlines for confronting then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt — were shared on social media prior to the president’s remarks. According to WTOP reporter Alejandro Alvarez, roughly 50 people attended the demonstration.

Day 177 at the #KremlinAnnex

FAKE CRISIS https://t.co/zGPm8tfYRI — Kremlin Annex (@KremlinAnnex) January 9, 2019

Handful of protesters out here so far ahead of the #BoycottTrumpPrimeTime event in front of White House. “Fake Crisis” reads the bright sign. pic.twitter.com/Nrd0oxZnQ9 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 9, 2019

A spontaneous chant calling for President Trump to be jailed reportedly broke out during the gathering.

The chant "Lock him up!" begins, spontaneously, from the crowd at the #ShutdownProtest at the #KremlinAnnex. pic.twitter.com/UgOMmVjpoA — Rachel McGonagill (@RachelMcGonagi1) January 9, 2019

Right now: @KristinMinkDC is leading a protest against Trump’s 9pm national address. She is seeking #ShutdownStories to say out loud at the event via Twitter. I’m about to hop off Twitter and livestream the event on the @N2Sreports Fb: https://t.co/j6I8lNTpRc#ShutdownProtest pic.twitter.com/0cLTDmySaZ — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 9, 2019

Protest getting bigger in front of the White House. @KristinMinkDC tweeted calling on people to gather to distract from @realDonaldTrump’s speech tonight. They’re chanting “no wall, no shutdown.” @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/yaeVLL8a98 — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) January 9, 2019

The scene of protesters outside the White House less than an hour before President Trump begins his address at 9 pm EST. pic.twitter.com/npuCKt3RxY — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 9, 2019

Half an hour to go until Trump’s border wall address and about 50 people are outside the north lawn singing “no shutdown, no wall“ and “fake crisis.” pic.twitter.com/SK60mDzFwd — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 9, 2019

Other signs read “Little Adam Schiff has a green big subpoena” and “Trump is a Dictraitor.”

.@KristinMinkDC, who put this together, just suggested people instead watch “Stormy Daniels fold clothes in her underwear on Instagram live at 9.” Apparently that’s a thing. pic.twitter.com/vuwBoIZPeM — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 9, 2019

Two signs outside the White House at “#BoycottTrumpPrimeTime,” where people will share stories from affected federal workers during Trump’s speech. Live stream soon. pic.twitter.com/kxu8D2KOe5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 9, 2019

Whether you’re in the White House or on the streets, you’ll get the message. 🚨 If you’d like your #ShutdownStories read at the #ShutdownProtest in front of media and live feeds and used to #DrownOutTrump — tweet it at me!#BoycottTrumpPrimeTime pic.twitter.com/GAILwfHu6L — Kristin Mink (@KristinMinkDC) January 9, 2019

At one point, protesters began chanting “hands to small, can’t build the wall,” a reference to a joke about President Trump’s supposedly smaller-than-average hand size.

The protest came together after Mink suggested furloughed government workers should gather outside the White House to protest the president’s address. “Tons of TV cams will be at the WH tonight to air Trump’s factless fear-mongering,” Mink tweeted earlier Tuesday. “Furloughed federal govt workers should meet them there. A huge protest of unpaid govt. workers at the White House would overshadow Trump’s rant & actually reflect reality.”

Tons of TV cams will be at the WH tonight to air Trump's factless fear-mongering. Furloughed federal govt workers should meet them there. A huge protest of unpaid govt. workers at the White House would overshadow Trump's rant & actually reflect reality.#BoycottTrumpPrimeTime — Kristin Mink (@KristinMinkDC) January 8, 2019

Mink told The Washingtonian that “Kremlin Annex”, an anti-Trump protest that has taken place for 177 days outside the White House, and attracted Hollywood stars such as Rosie O’Donnell, will lend furloughed workers their microphones and other equipment to protest. “People are worried about losing their homes, their cars, their medications. It’s urgent,” Mink told news outlet. “Those are the voices that need to be uplifted. If the press won’t do it on their own, we’ll make them pay attention.”