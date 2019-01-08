Fact Check: No, Southern Border Cannot Be Secured Without a Wall

During the Democrat response to President Trump’s Oval Office address, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed the United States-Mexico border could be fully secured without a border wall.

In a fact check by Breitbart News, Schumer’s claim is incorrect, as U.S. Border Patrol officials have routinely said that a physical barrier is needed to stop soaring illegal border crossers from entering the country.

“As a veteran Border Patrol agent, I know firsthand that a secure border with the big beautiful wall the president is building is the only humane and permanent solution to the crisis at the border,” President of the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd told Breitbart News last month.

On average today, more than 2,000 illegal border crossers pass through the southern border every day, overwhelming and straining manpower and detention space.

“A wall for this sector is necessary and needs to happen now,” Border Patrol Agent Chris Cabrera told Breitbart News’ Bob Price last year.

In the last two years, the Republican-controlled Congress refused to adequately fund more detention space, more Border Patrol agents, and more Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to deal with the illegal immigration crisis.