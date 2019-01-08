During President Trump’s Oval Office address, the president said, “thousands of Americans” have been killed by illegal aliens in the United States.

“Over the years, thousands of Americans have been brutally killed by those who illegally entered our country, and thousands more lives will be lost if we don’t act right now,” Trump said.

In a fact check by Breitbart News, Trump’s statement proves correct. Former congressman Tom Tancredo noted in 2017 how, between 2011 and 2017 in Texas, alone, there were 1,167 homicide charges against illegal aliens.

Other immigration reformers cite a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report in which they say the research reveals about 12 Americans a day are killed by illegal aliens, though the findings have been challenged by researchers. Immigration reformers have been frustrated for decades by the federal government’s lack of fully quantified data on the number of Americans killed every year by illegal aliens.

Trump mentioned a number of high-profile murder cases in his address, in which illegal aliens have been charged with murdering American citizens and legal immigrants living in the country. The most recent high-profile cases include the alleged illegal alien murder of 33-year-old police officer Ron Singh in California and the alleged killing of 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran in Tennessee by an illegal alien.

Nearly 95 percent of foreign nationals in federal prison are illegal aliens, while the Bureau of Prisons data has revealed that about one-in-five inmates are foreign-born. There are close to 40,000 criminal illegal and legal immigrants incarcerated in federal prisons across the country, making up about 21 percent of the total federal prison population. Nearly all of those inmates are from Central and South America, resulting in a cost to U.S. taxpayers of about $1.4 billion every year.

