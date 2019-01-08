House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) counter-speech to President Donald Trump’s Oval Office Address on border security spawned memes from both left and right-wing commenters Tuesday evening.

In contrast to Trump’s solo performance, the Democratic leaders appeared side-by-side in their rebuttal. A common reaction to their flat, sullen tableau was to Photoshop the pair as the man and woman in the 1930 Grant Wood painting “American Gothic”:

American Gothic – 1930

vs Whutever – 2018 pic.twitter.com/dxr9jDNR7g — Jim Simon (F3 – Money Cat) (@Jimbeauxlsu) January 9, 2019

did anyone else see THIS? pic.twitter.com/8xYXniP89p — lauren brooke weyand (@laurenweyand) January 9, 2019

Other users got more creative, including swapping the faces of the two Democrat leaders.

This is what you two looked like to the American People! You both should retire!! You make our country look bad! pic.twitter.com/T7CSAOAaEy — Jeanie Austin (@aja1969) January 9, 2019

Pelosi & Schumer Must’ve Taken Their Orders From These 2 Tonight..

Beavis & Butthead.. Just Sayin.. #BuildTheWall #SupportOurPresident pic.twitter.com/5o5DTMfaEQ — Taborwoods (@Taborwoods1) January 9, 2019

Did you miss Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s response to Trump’s #PresidentialAddress? Straight out of a horror movie… pic.twitter.com/KBvBppxnhf — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 9, 2019

Might be my favorite so far! pic.twitter.com/bStl4dDCt2 — /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) January 9, 2019

What is it with Democrats trying to hard……. pic.twitter.com/JbKgC6BmoQ — Sol 🎬 (@Solmemes1) January 9, 2019

You versus the guy she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/elL5wvIxf7 — yikes run! (@yikes_run) January 9, 2019

Schumer told the president this weekend “enough with the memes,” as Trump shared several Game of Thrones-themed graphics captioned, “The Wall Is Coming.” Just three days later, the senator’s command has been met with a fresh wave of memes — bearing his own face, not the president’s.