House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) counter-speech to President Donald Trump’s Oval Office Address on border security spawned memes from both left and right-wing commenters Tuesday evening.
In contrast to Trump’s solo performance, the Democratic leaders appeared side-by-side in their rebuttal. A common reaction to their flat, sullen tableau was to Photoshop the pair as the man and woman in the 1930 Grant Wood painting “American Gothic”:
American Gothic – 1930
vs Whutever – 2018 pic.twitter.com/dxr9jDNR7g
Be honest. How many of you were thinking this tonight. :) #americangothic #couldntresist #chuckandnancy pic.twitter.com/8cr3UiLFmJ
#AmericanGothic #pelosiandschumer pic.twitter.com/UWCf0OVjwx
did anyone else see THIS? pic.twitter.com/8xYXniP89p
Other users got more creative, including swapping the faces of the two Democrat leaders.
#Chuck #Schumer: "Enough with the memes." pic.twitter.com/alqj8NCPsJ
INBOX pic.twitter.com/T0ikT8y4Cg
This is what you two looked like to the American People! You both should retire!! You make our country look bad! pic.twitter.com/T7CSAOAaEy
Pelosi & Schumer Must’ve Taken Their Orders From These 2 Tonight..
Beavis & Butthead.. Just Sayin.. #BuildTheWall #SupportOurPresident pic.twitter.com/5o5DTMfaEQ
Did you miss Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s response to Trump’s #PresidentialAddress?
Straight out of a horror movie… pic.twitter.com/KBvBppxnhf
Might be my favorite so far! pic.twitter.com/bStl4dDCt2
Chuck Schumer Nancy Pelosi. Spitballin here. Other couples.#PresidentialAddress #TrumpAddress #TrumpSpeech Democratic Response
Bonnie & Clyde pic.twitter.com/wwsowa9NxR
What is it with Democrats trying to hard……. pic.twitter.com/JbKgC6BmoQ
You versus the guy she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/elL5wvIxf7
Schumer told the president this weekend “enough with the memes,” as Trump shared several Game of Thrones-themed graphics captioned, “The Wall Is Coming.” Just three days later, the senator’s command has been met with a fresh wave of memes — bearing his own face, not the president’s.
Enough with the memes. Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government. https://t.co/7cW20gFriH
