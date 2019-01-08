Meme Team: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer Mocked with Face Swap, ‘American Gothic,’ ‘They Live’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) counter-speech to President Donald Trump’s Oval Office Address on border security spawned memes from both left and right-wing commenters Tuesday evening.

In contrast to Trump’s solo performance, the Democratic leaders appeared side-by-side in their rebuttal. A common reaction to their flat, sullen tableau was to Photoshop the pair as the man and woman in the 1930 Grant Wood painting “American Gothic”:

Other users got more creative, including swapping the faces of the two Democrat leaders.

Schumer told the president this weekend “enough with the memes,” as Trump shared several Game of Thrones-themed graphics captioned, “The Wall Is Coming.” Just three days later, the senator’s command has been met with a fresh wave of memes — bearing his own face, not the president’s.

