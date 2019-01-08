Ocasio-Cortez Calls Trump ‘Racist,’ Claims She’s ‘Consensus Builder’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed she is a “consensus builder” in the same 60 Minutes interview in which she said there is “no question” that President Donald Trump is a “racist.”

“The president certainly didn’t invent racism. But he’s certainly given a voice to it and expanded it and created a platform for those things,” she said in the interview that aired on Sunday. “When you look at the words that he uses, which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy. When you look at how he reacted to the Charlottesville incident, where neo-Nazis murdered a woman, versus how he manufactures crises like immigrants seeking legal refuge on our borders, it’s— it’s night and day.”

CBS released more clips of the interview for its 60 Minutes Overtime segment, and Ocasio-Cortez said she considers herself more of a “consensus builder” than a “flamethrower,” claiming she is a “much more reasonable person than people” think.

“I think the truth of what I am is a consensus builder,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I like to think that I’m persuasive, and so I think a lot of that work is going to be on building relationships and trying to persuade and talk to my colleagues on building a progressive agenda for the party.”

The day before the interview aired, Ocasio-Cortez declared she had fellow freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s “back” after Tlaib told left-wing activists on her first day in Congress that she was going to “impeach the motherf**ker” in the White House.

“I got your back @RashidaTlaib – the Bronx and Detroit ride together,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.