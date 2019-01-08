Pelosi, Schumer Rebuttal Mocked for Wooden Delivery, Weird Staging

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) pose for photographs after delivering a televised response to President Donald Trump's national address about border security at the U.S. Capitol January 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Republicans and Democrats seem no closer to an …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats insisted that networks give them equal airtime to respond to Trump’s first Oval Office address on border security, but it may have backfired.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) prompted mocking on social media after they delivered a wooden rebuttal while being squished together behind one podium.

Their rebuttal drew comparison after comparison to concerned parents scolding their child:

They also drew numerous comparisons to the 1930 American Gothic painting:

Their choice of a backdrop — a hallway with red walls, also conjured up images of the horror movie The Shining.

One journalist asked why there were six flags behind Pelosi and Schumer. “One for each ring of hell,” another responded.

Their performance was deemed so ridiculous that the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Twitter account used a picture of them as their account banner.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, released a statement comparing Trump’s address to theirs.

“Tonight, Americans saw their president fighting for a solution to fund our government while protecting American citizens, versus the approach of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer which is to resist, resist, resist at all costs,” she said.

.