Pelosi, Schumer Rebuttal Mocked for Wooden Delivery, Weird Staging

Democrats insisted that networks give them equal airtime to respond to Trump’s first Oval Office address on border security, but it may have backfired.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) prompted mocking on social media after they delivered a wooden rebuttal while being squished together behind one podium.

Their rebuttal drew comparison after comparison to concerned parents scolding their child:

When mom and dad catch you taking their car out without asking pic.twitter.com/hJfoLgSDf3 — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 9, 2019

They also drew numerous comparisons to the 1930 American Gothic painting:

Their choice of a backdrop — a hallway with red walls, also conjured up images of the horror movie The Shining.

apologies for commenting on style not substance but oh no why would you use the Shining shot for this rebuttal — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) January 9, 2019

Hmmm… I didn’t know twins from The Shining was on immediately following ⁦@POTUS⁩ message to the nation abt border security. 🎥 🍿 #Scared 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/bkolStCWNX — Deneen Borelli (@deneenborelli) January 9, 2019

One journalist asked why there were six flags behind Pelosi and Schumer. “One for each ring of hell,” another responded.

One for each ring of hell. https://t.co/WvCrPAIHgl — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) January 9, 2019

Their performance was deemed so ridiculous that the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Twitter account used a picture of them as their account banner.

Thanks for the new banner @SenSchumer and @SpeakerPelosi! And thanks for voting for wall funding for so many years! cc: @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/3Iw5Ynf6uS pic.twitter.com/ZLOjRRapVT — NRCC (@NRCC) January 9, 2019

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, released a statement comparing Trump’s address to theirs.

“Tonight, Americans saw their president fighting for a solution to fund our government while protecting American citizens, versus the approach of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer which is to resist, resist, resist at all costs,” she said.