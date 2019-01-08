President Donald Trump called on Congress Tuesday to pass funding to secure the border and stop the shedding of American blood.

The president pointed to Democrat obstruction in securing the border and reopening the government. He pointed out the numerous wealthy politicians who build walls around their own residences to protect the people inside safe.

“The only thing that is immoral is the politicians to do nothing and continue to allow more innocent people to be so horribly victimized,” said Trump.

President Trump said “America’s heart broke” upon the news a young California police officer was “savagely murdered in cold blood by an illegal alien” the day after Christmas. “The life of an American hero stolen by someone who had no right to be in our country.”

He recalled a U.S. Air Force veteran “raped, murdered, and beaten to death with a hammer by an illegal alien with a long criminal history.”

Georgia saw an illegal alien charged recently for the murder, beheading, and dismembering of his neighbor, Trump pointed out.

“In Maryland, MS-13 gang members who arrived in the United States as unaccompanied minors were arrested and charged last year after viciously stabbing and beating a 16-year-old girl,” said the president.

President Trump recalled the dozens of families he has spent time with over the past several years, their loved ones killed at the hand of illegal aliens. “I’ve held the hands of the weeping mothers and embraced the grief-stricken fathers,” said Trump. “I will never forget the pain in their eyes, the tremble in their voices, or the sadness gripping their souls.”

“How much more American blood must we shed before Congress does its job?” the president asked. He called on those refusing to compromise over the issue of border security to consider this, “imagine if it was your child, your husband, or your wife, whose life was so cruelly shattered and totally broken?”

“To every Member of Congress: pass a bill that ends this crisis,” he charged. “To every citizen: call Congress and tell them to finally – after all of these decades – secure our border.”

“This is a choice between right and wrong. Justice and Injustice. This is about whether we fulfill our sacred duty to the American citizens we serve,” said the president. He recalled taking the oath of office and swearing to “protect our country and its people” as he resolved, “And that is what I will always do, so help me God.”

(Top Video Thumbnail: AP Photo/Noah Berger)

