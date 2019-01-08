Two Mississippi teenagers were arrested late Friday, accused of brutally stabbing and shooting their mother after she reportedly punished them for attempting to run her over using a vehicle.

Authorities arrested Amariyona Hall, 14, and her 12-year-old sister on Friday after deputies discovered their 32-year-old mother, Erica Hall, with multiple stab wounds and one bullet in her chest at the family’s mobile home in Magnolia, Mississippi.

Medics tried to revive Hall, but attempts to save her were unsuccessful.

Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton told the McComb Enterprise-Journal that investigators had identified Hall’s daughters as the primary suspects in the case.

“They found out the daughters — two teenagers, juveniles — allegedly did it,” Cotton said, adding that both girls are scheduled for mental evaluations. “They’re charged with murder and we’re going to apply the law.”

Cotton said that in the days leading up to the alleged murder, the girls attempted to run over Hall using the family vehicle.

Neighbors told WAPT that Hall took away the two teens’ cellphones as punishment for allegedly trying to run her over.

Amariyona Hall, who is being charged as an adult, is in custody at the Pike County Jail held on $150,000 bond. She is due back in court on January 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Amariyona’s younger sister, who is not identified because she is being charged as a juvenile, is being held at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.