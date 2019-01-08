President Donald Trump will address the American people Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the humanitarian and national security crisis on the U.S. southern border.

The president announced Monday that he would address the nation on Tuesday in the midst of a partial government shutdown. The federal government remains partially shut down as Congressional Democrats have refused to negotiate border security funding as part of a bill to fund and reopen the government.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

President Trump indicated Monday he had not yet made a decision on whether to declare a national emergency to address the crisis at the border. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Monday that such an action could provide some funding to secure the border and White House counsel is looking at the potential of legal challenges if the president decides to do so.

The president is expected to offer facts on the humanitarian and national security crisis at the U.S. southern border during the Tuesday address to the nation. He has called for $5.7 billion in border security funding to be included in a bill to fund and reopen the government.

The government shutdown started after midnight of the Friday before Christmas.

Vice president Pence said Monday that there is supposed to be a briefing with House members ahead of president Trump’s address.

President Trump is scheduled to visit the U.S. southern border on Thursday.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook