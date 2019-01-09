Angel mom Sabine Durden offered to bring her dead son’s ashes to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer the consequence of not securing the southern border.

Durden was responding to a proposal Trump 2020 presidential campaign manager Brad Pascale made to Pelosi and Schumer.

“Would Nancy, Chuck and their friends in the media have the courage to look an angel mom in the eyes and lecture them about a wall being “immoral”?” Pascale wrote Wednesday. “Democrats need to stop putting politics ahead of the safety of American citizens. #BuildTheWall”

“I would volunteer and bring my sons ashes for a simple show and tell because clearly they don’t want to understand anything else,” legal German immigrant Sabine Durden wrote Wednesday.

Durden’s son Dominic Durden came to the U.S. with his family in 1992, at the age of ten. He was a 911 dispatcher for the Riverside Sheriff’s Department and had dreams of becoming a Police helicopter pilot. He received awards posthumously for his extensive community involvement and volunteerism.

An illegal alien driving without a license and with two prior DUI convictions slammed into Dominic Durden and his motorcycle in July 2012, killing the young man. The offender spent just 35 days in jail for killing Dominic.

Sabine Durden carries the ashes of her only child with her in remembrance.

