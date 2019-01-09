Donald Trump: Walls Are ‘Medieval’ but They Worked Then and Work Now

President Donald Trump defended his ongoing demand for a border wall on Wednesday, dismissing critics who described it as a “medieval” solution.

“They say it’s a medieval solution. It’s true. It’s medieval because it worked then and it works even better now,” he said.

The president commented on the ongoing partial government shutdown fight after signing a bill to help combat human trafficking.

He described a wall as a “very powerful” solution against one of the worst border problems in the world on the Southern border.

The president defended the men and women of law enforcement working to secure the border, but said that a physical barrier was a more effective way of stopping drugs, illegal immigration, and crime from crossing into the country.

“You can never have border security unless you have a steel barrier, a concrete wall, call it whatever you want, but without it you’ll never ever have in a million years, border security, it can’t happen,” Trump said.