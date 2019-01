Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will miss a third day of oral arguments Wednesday as the 85-year-old recovers from cancer surgery.

Chief Justice John Roberts said Ginsburg would be absent from the bench and will partake in the cases using court transcripts and briefs. Monday’s absence marked the first in Ginsburg’s 25-year history as a Supreme Court justice.

Ginsburg is still recovering from a December 21 surgery to remove cancerous nodes from her left lung.