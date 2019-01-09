Tom Steyer Set to Announce He Will Not Run for President

Tom Steyer, the billionaire environmental activist who was once considered to be a 2020 presidential hopeful, will not run for president, according to Politico.

Instead, Steyer, who spent $120 million in the midterm election cycle, will focus his time and effort to remove President Trump from the White House.

Steyer is set to describe his plans Wednesday evening in downtown Des Moines, one of several states where he plans to launch a new round of advertisements as part of his multi-million-dollar TV and digital campaign calling for Trump’s impeachment, according to a Politico source.

This is not the first time the 61-year-old former hedge fund manager from San Francisco had considered running for office. Previously, Steyer had faintly considered running for governor of California in 2018 and Senate in 2016.