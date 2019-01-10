China ‘More Honorable’ than Chuck and Nancy and the Media 

President Donald Trump raged against Congressional Democratic leaders and the media on Thursday, accusing them of acting dishonestly.

“I find China frankly in many ways to be far more honorable than Cryin’ Chuck and Nancy. I really do,” Trump said, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president spoke with reporters as he left the White House to visit the Southern border in Texas, to highlight his demands for border security.

Trump accused the media of working with Democrats, declaring that they were the opposition party.

“I think that China is actually much easier to deal with than the opposition party,” he said.

Trump appeared to be edging closer to declaring a state of emergency on the border, suggesting that the legal case was “100 percent.”

“It would be nice if we could make a deal, but dealing with these people is ridiculous,” he said.

Schumer accused the president of raising his voice during their last meeting at the White House, throwing a “temper tantrum,” and slamming his hand on the table as he left.

“That was a lie,” Trump said to reporters. “You guys report it anyway because you are fake news.”

Trump repeated that Schumer’s side of the story was false.

“I didn’t rant. I didn’t rave, like you reported,” Trump said. “I don’t have temper tantrums … I very calmly walked out of the room, I didn’t smash the table, I should have, but I didn’t smash the table.”

Trump was deeply frustrated by the tone of reporters questions, questioning whether there was a crisis on the border.

“You can all play cute, and I’d say that 80 percent of are possibly in coordination with the opposition party,” Trump said. “The whole thing is ridiculous.”

The president specifically singled out NBC News for dishonest reporting.

“NBC might be the most dishonorable reporters of all time,” Trump fumed.