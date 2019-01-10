‘Democratic Socialist’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fined by New York for Failing to Provide Workers’ Comp

“Hypocrisy at its finest,” said state GOP spokeswoman Jessica Proud. “The so-called champion of workers, when given her own responsibility, is not following the law. It’s unbelievable.”

Ocasio-Cortez has styled herself as a champion of workers’ rights — against greedy employers:

NYCers are upping the ante. Now Amazon workers, INCLUDING Whole Foods employees, are teaming up w/ @RWDSU to unionize + demand better pay and working conditions. This is what an organized, grassroots effort to improve people’s lives look like.https://t.co/PiMXbj4dwn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2018

Did you know that the airport workers operating heavy machinery for your next flight may not even be paid a living wage? That’s unacceptable. & that’s why we joined Delta ramp workers at LaGuardia airport this morning, who are fighting to unionize & secure healthcare for all.⬇️ https://t.co/dYjsHMX9Wt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2018

This Black Friday, ask #VornadoRealty⁩+others to pay Toys R Us employees the severance they were promised.#ToysRUs workers in NY-14 &across the country worked for decades w/ that promise. Once private equity took over, they fired 38,000 workers w/ no pay. We can fight back. pic.twitter.com/7RcdJHP91C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 23, 2018

Uber has taken in $12 billion in investment and had revenues of $1.7 billion in Q4 of 2016. Yet their drivers only take home $3.37 an hour. Does that sound right to you? We must update our laws to stand up for workers in an increasingly exploitative tech-based economy. https://t.co/uhEjePLxgK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2018

It is BRICK out but we are up & at ‘em organizing with @CWAUnion workers in the Bronx early this am We started out greeting workers at the warehouse and then talked to voters by the 180th St stop on the 5 train! pic.twitter.com/JpmzDXCVOU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 18, 2018

In recent days, she has been championing the cause of the 800,000 federal workers whose paychecks will be delayed because of the partial government shutdown — though the president has said they will be paid afterwards, and the Senate passed legislation unanimously on Thursday to ensure tha.

