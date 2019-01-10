‘Democratic Socialist’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fined by New York for Failing to Provide Workers’ Comp

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laughing (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

“Democratic socialist” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been fined by the State of New York for failing to carry workers’ compensation insurance for a month during her congressional campaign last year.

The New York Daily News reported Thursday:

“The employer did not have the required workers’ compensation coverage from March 31, 2018, to April 30, 2018, and was issued a final penalty of $1,500, which was paid,” state Workers Compensation Board spokeswoman Melissa Stewart said. “This coverage is vital to ensuring workers are protected for on-the-job injuries.”

Her spokesman said she had nothing to add.

State Republicans were chortling over the fine.

“Hypocrisy at its finest,” said state GOP spokeswoman Jessica Proud. “The so-called champion of workers, when given her own responsibility, is not following the law. It’s unbelievable.”

Ocasio-Cortez has styled herself as a champion of workers’ rights — against greedy employers:

In recent days, she has been championing the cause of the 800,000 federal workers whose paychecks will be delayed because of the partial government shutdown — though the president has said they will be paid afterwards, and the Senate passed legislation unanimously on Thursday to ensure tha.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

.