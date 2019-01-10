President Donald Trump trolled CNN’s Jim Acosta Thursday for a tweet that provided evidence that border “walls work.”

“Dear Diary…” Trump wrote, quoting Acosta’s tweet about a steel barrier and the safe community on the other side of the border slat wall.

The Acosta tweet Trump referenced showed the CNN White House Correspondent at the border pointing to where the steel slats gave way to chain link fencing and talking about the safe neighborhood on the U.S. side of the border. As he stood by the chain link fencing, he said people do see migrants come over the border there.

The steel slats don’t run the entire length of the border in the McAllen area. We found one part where there is a chain link fence. Occasionally migrants come thru but residents say their community is quite safe. pic.twitter.com/ivpPl0XT48 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

Acosta tweeted video of himself at a steel slat border wall Thursday morning, stating that there was no national emergency there. The remarks sent social media abuzz pointing to the success of a barrier making an area safe.

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

President Trump made a trip to the U.S. southern border in McAllen, Texas, on Thursday. There he held a roundtable on immigration and border security and took a tour of the border with Border Patrol and law enforcement officials.

From the Southern Border…. pic.twitter.com/Vgsf5nEZUH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

Trump tweeted “walls work” on Sunday. The comment was part of two tweets quoting Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on the importance of preventing illegal immigration.

….The only reason they do not want to build a Wall is that Walls Work! 99% of our illegal Border crossings will end, crime in our Country will go way down and we will save billions of dollars a year! A properly planned and constructed Wall will pay for itself many times a year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2019

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked…” Barrack Obama, 2005. I voted, when I was a Senator, to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in…” Hillary Clinton, 2015. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2019

Trump has been advocating for $5.7 billion in border security and wall funding as the Democrats refuse to negotiate and the government remains in the third week of a partial shutdown.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook