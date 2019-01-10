Texas Rancher Gives Donald Trump His Belt Buckle During Border Security Event

A Texas landowner offered President Donald Trump his belt buckle on Thursday, after a roundtable discussion in Texas about border security.

The man approached the president, unclipping his belt buckle and handed it to the president.

“He’s bribing the president!” joked Trump, looking at the cameras. “Can you imagine? I want this to be out in the open everybody,”

“You can give it to your son Barron,” the rancher replied.

“I don’t know if this is worth ten cents or $50,000,” Trump said, holding up the gold-colored buckle to examine it.

Trump accepted the buckle and gave it to one of his aides.